The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida's governor this week will be transported to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support.

The migrants will be sent voluntarily to Joint Base Cape Cod, said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who added he's activating up to 125 National Guard members to assist the relief effort.

