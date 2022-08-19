After a whirlwind past few weeks, the end of the midterm primary season is in sight.

Over the next four weeks, the remaining seven states on the calendar will complete their primary elections, locking in the Senate, House and gubernatorial landscape for the fall. (Louisiana, which uses a majority-vote system where all candidates, regardless of party, appear on the same ballot in November, is the unique exception.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.