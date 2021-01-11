The FBI wants the public's help to identify the man seen in photos, widely circulated online, carrying a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during Wednesday's riot.

The agency is specifically asking about the man seen in what it describes as Photograph #30. In addition, it has posted a number of bulletins asking for help in identifying dozens of others whose images were captured amid the attempted insurgency.

The FBI "is seeking the public's assistance in identifying this individual who made unlawful entry into US Capitol on Jan. 6," its Washington Field Office tweeted. Tipsters may reference Photograph #30 specifically.

Some people who stormed the Capitol have already come forward or have been identified by CNN and other news organizations. Many face criminal charges, and some have lost or left their jobs because of their participation.

Anyone with information about the man carrying the flag or others who participated can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here or going to tips.fbi.gov.

To submit photos or videos showing the violence at the Capitol, click here or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.