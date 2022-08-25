The Democratic primary campaign is over. But the fight for a new NYC House seat might just be getting started.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou meets with supporters and volunteers before canvassing a neighborhood in Brooklyn on August 14.

 Seth Wenig/AP

New York's messiest Democratic House primary could be on the verge of becoming its most divisive general election fight.

State Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, a progressive from Lower Manhattan, currently trails former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman by about 1,300 votes, with more mail ballots to count. Should the current results hold, she is considering a third-party run in what would be a fierce and expensive fall clash between national and city progressives and the Democratic Party's moderate establishment. CNN has not made a projection in the primary.

