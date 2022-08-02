Vice President Kamala Harris has seized onto abortion rights as an issue all her own, cementing herself as the administration's lead messenger on an area it hopes will resonate with voters at the ballot box in November -- and beyond.

Harris has spent the last several weeks traveling the country to meet with activists and state lawmakers about abortion rights in deep red and swing states and following the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. Even though a White House official said abortion rights are not a part of her official portfolio, the issue has given Harris some momentum after a first year in which the vice president found herself fighting off negative headlines, internal frustration and tough assignments that became political anchors.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Isaac Dovere, Kevin Liptak and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.