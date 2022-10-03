The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.

The cycle started out as a referendum on President Joe Biden -- an easy target for Republicans, who need a net gain of just one seat to flip the evenly divided chamber. Then the US Supreme Court's late June decision overturning Roe v. Wade gave Democrats the opportunity to paint a contrast as Republicans struggled to explain their support for an abortion ruling that the majority of the country opposes. Former President Donald Trump's omnipresence in the headlines gave Democrats another foil.

