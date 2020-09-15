The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday again blocked Harris County, Texas, from sending mail-in ballot applications to more than 2 million possible voters while litigation continues.

This has been a running fight between Harris County and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been trying to stop the ballot applications from going out so broadly, saying they should go only to voters qualified to vote by mail. The ruling concerns only applications to vote by mail, and not ballots.

Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins responded by saying the applications have already been sent to voters 65 and older.

"My office is prepared to send applications and educational materials to remaining registered voters at the conclusion of this baseless litigation," Hollins said in a tweet.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.