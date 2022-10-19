With less than a week to go before the beginning of early voting, officials in Harris County, Texas, were notified in a letter Tuesday that the secretary of state's office will send "inspectors" to observe vote counting for the general election.

"These inspectors will perform randomized checks on election records, including tapes and chain-of-custody, and will observe the handling and counting of ballots and electronic media," Forensic Audit Division Director Chad Ennis said in a letter to the elections administrator of Harris County.

