Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Jacki Pick Deason will not have to testify about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, a panel of judges ruled earlier this month.

