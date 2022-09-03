Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that rape victims in his state can take Plan B, a pregnancy-preventing emergency contraceptive known as a "morning-after pill."

"We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it," Abbott said in a pre-recorded interview with KXAS-TV and The Dallas Morning News slated to air on Sunday, the newspaper reported.

