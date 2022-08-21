Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas on Sunday criticized the Department of Justice for executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this month, calling it "a very unprecedented measure."

Crenshaw told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in connection with an investigation over mishandling of classified documents, reflects "a long history of loss of credibility" at the DOJ while conceding that possessing classified documents outside a secure facility was "wrong."

