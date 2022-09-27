Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allegedly ran away twice from a person who was serving him a subpoena related to abortion access lawsuits, an affidavit filed Monday says.

The subpoena was part of a lawsuit filed in August by several abortion funds, as well as by an individual abortion provider, seeking to block Texas officials from bringing cases under Texas' abortion bans for conduct that happened out of state or before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

