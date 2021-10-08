Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to restore Texas' six-week abortion ban while a federal judge's ruling blocking the new law is appealed.
The request, though not unexpected, adds to the uncertainty in Texas around access to the procedure. This lawsuit -- which was brought by the US Justice Department -- is one of several fronts where the legal war over the ban is playing out. It is likely that the fight over the order issued Wednesday blocking the law will end up in the Supreme Court.
Paxton is asking for the appeals court to put an administrative hold on that order as soon as possible, and that by Tuesday, it puts an emergency hold on the order while the appeal is considered.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
