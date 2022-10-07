The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation into 2020 election interference, filed additional court petitions on Friday seeking to secure testimony from the out-of-state witnesses in front of the special grand jury meeting in Atlanta.

