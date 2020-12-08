Terry McAuliffe to launch bid for second term as Virginia governor, source says

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe plans to mount a bid for his old job in 2021, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN, looking to become one of only a handful of Virginia politicians to serve multiple terms as governor of the commonwealth.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, will officially make his announcement on Wednesday.

Ralph Northam, who served as lieutenant governor under McAuliffe and was elected governor in 2017, is term limited. Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for reelection. But former governors are able to run for reelection once someone else has held the job.

Although Virginia has voted for Democrats in the last four presidential elections, it is far from a forgone conclusion that the former governor will be able to win his party's nomination. He will face a diverse set of Democrats -- including two African American women, Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan -- in a state that itself is rapidly diversifying.

McAuliffe is a former CNN political commentator.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has been a staple in Democratic politics for decades. Before putting his own name on the ballot, McAuliffe had long been a prolific Democratic fundraiser and adviser, with close ties primarily to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The would-be Virginia governor was chair of the Democratic National Committee following Clinton's second term as president from 2001 to 2005. By the end of Clinton's eight years in office, McAuliffe would often boast of raising around $275 million for an assortment of Clinton efforts, including both presidential campaigns and Hillary Clinton's first Senate campaign.

McAuliffe, after leaving the Democratic committee, chaired Hillary Clinton's failed 2008 presidential bid.

The former governor's 2021 bid will be his third for governor. McAuliffe mounted a failed bid in 2009, losing the Democratic primary to state Sen. Creigh Deeds. In 2013, McAuliffe ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

He focused intently on bringing business to Virginia during his four years in office, often touting the economic success he had during his tenure. He often sparred with a Republican-controlled Legislature, vetoing a record number of bills. He ended his time in office by restoring voting rights for thousands of convicted felons in Virginia. And McAuliffe, who was governor when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, became one of many Democratic governors who worked to oppose much of what Trump's administration attempted.

McAuliffe, after considering a presidential run himself, endorsed Joe Biden during the 2020 Democratic primary and was considered for a C abinet post in the Biden administration.

This story has been updated with additional details.