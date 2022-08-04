As Tennessee voters head to the polls on Thursday, focus will be on the competitive Republican primary in the state's newly drawn 5th district, where a crowded field of candidates is vying to represent part of the Nashville area.

Tennessee's new congressional map split Davidson county, home to Nashville, into three separate districts, likely shifting the state's delegation from seven Republicans and two Democrats to eight Republicans and one Democrat.

CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa DePalo, Clara Grudberg, Nicholas Anastacio, Gabby Orr and Alex Rogers contributed to this report.

