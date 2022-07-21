Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, confronted Marco Rubio about calling same-sex marriage vote a 'stupid waste of time'

Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks during a hearing in November 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

As he was walking on an elevator on Wednesday, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told CNN that a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage was a "stupid waste of time."

But when he said that, there was another senator on the elevator who heard him: Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Wisconsin Democrat who is also the first known gay politician elected to the US Senate.

