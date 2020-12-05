Talks moved slowly Saturday over a massive funding bill to keep the government open and on a Covid relief package that congressional leaders are trying to hammer out, making it all but certain Congress will need at least an additional week to reach a major agreement, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Multiple issues still divide the two parties, but sources said two big matters remain unresolved on a relief package: liability protections for businesses, workers and others that Republicans want, and funding for state and local governments that Democrats are demanding.

Lawmakers are still trying to resolve multiple hot-button issues on the spending bill to keep the government open before funding runs out December 11. The most divisive issues involve funding for immigration programs and veterans' issues, sources said.

The goal of leaders on both sides is to attach the Covid-19 relief package -- which could be up to $900 billion -- to the funding bill and finish up work for this Congress.

Senate Democrats had an afternoon caucus call Saturday to discuss the status of the negotiations.

With the slow progress of talks, Congress is now preparing a week-long, stopgap measure to extend government funding until December 18.