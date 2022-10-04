The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a challenge to a key section of the Voting Rights Act, presenting the conservative majority with another opportunity to whittle down the seminal 1965 law that aims to address racial discrimination in voting.

The case concerns the US congressional map Alabama drew after the 2020 census, but the questions the justices are now considering could redefine how the Voting Rights Act can be used to challenge redistricting plans in court.

