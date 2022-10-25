The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country.

Much of the attention headed into the debate was on Fetterman's ongoing recovery from a stroke he suffered in May and how the Democrat's struggle with auditory processing and speech could impact a debate against someone who rose to national prominence hosting a syndicated television show. Throughout the night, Fetterman's delivery was at times halting and repetitive, with the Democrat dropping words during answers and occasionally losing his train of thought.

