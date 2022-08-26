Takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

The release of a redacted affidavit that the Justice Department used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home shed new light on the federal investigation into the handling of documents from his White House.

 Al Drago/Getty Images

The previously sealed court filing -- which was disclosed Friday in redacted form after a court fight launched by media companies, including CNN and other entities -- went into previously unknown detail about the classified information found in boxes retrieved from Trump's Florida resort in January. It also firmed up aspects of the timeline about how the investigation unfolded.

CNN's Jeremy Herb and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

