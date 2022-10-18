Special counsel John Durham's latest trial ended Tuesday with not guilty verdicts on all charges against Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the Trump-Russia dossier.

It's yet another major setback for Durham, the Trump-era holdover who has spent the past three years looking for misconduct related to the Russia investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.