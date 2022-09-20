A court hearing in Brooklyn on Tuesday gave the public its first glimpse of how Judge Raymond Dearie, a senior judge who's been tapped to serve as a special master in the Mar-a-Lago search dispute, will approach the job of reviewing materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

Dearie, a seasoned and widely respected jurist, showed skepticism of Trump's arguments about how the review should proceed, while stressing a desire to move quickly. His appointment order -- issued by US District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida -- said he must finish his review by the end of November.

