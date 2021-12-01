Symone Sanders to leave White House at end of year

Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser Symone Sanders is leaving the Biden administration at the end of the year, according to a source familiar with the decision.
"Symone has served honorably for 3 years," the source told CNN. "The President and Vice President are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
