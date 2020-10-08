The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to reinstate restrictions for the time being on patients seeking to obtain a drug used for abortions early in pregnancy, marking a temporary victory for abortion rights supporters.

In an unsigned order, the court left in place a lower court ruling blocking, due to health concerns from the Covid-19 pandemic, Food and Drug Administration rules that require an in-person visit with a medical professional to pick up the medication. The contested regulation concerns mifepristone, the first of two drugs typically taken several days apart to end an early pregnancy.

The order is a loss -- for the moment -- for the Trump administration, which had asked the justices to step in. Instead, the court said it would not rule definitively on the controversial case but asked the lower courts to continue to consider the issue, meaning it will likely percolate back to the Supreme Court later this year. Presumably, President Donald Trump's nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, will be on the bench at that time.

The case had been pending an unusually long time at the court -- since before the mid-September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- and suggests the justices had struggled behind the scenes with how to resolve their differences.

Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote an angry dissent --the second time in recent weeks the two have lashed out over court activity on sensitive cultural issues.

Arguing that there was "no legally sound reason" for the court to dodge the issue, Alito said the court's ruling, "for all practical purposes" expressly denies the government's emergency request.

Alito suggested that the majority had chosen not to issue a straightforward denial because such an order would "highlight the inconsistency in the court's rulings on Covid-19 related public safety measures." He noted that in other pandemic related instances the court -- and Chief Justice John Roberts specifically -- has deferred to officials with public health responsibilities in determining how to rule.

Roberts in May voted to allow a California rule that restricted in-person attendance in places of worship during the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.