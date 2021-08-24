The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the Biden administration's request that it put on hold a lower court order requiring the revival of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.
The court's three liberal justices publicly noted that they would have granted the request to halt the lower court's order.
The controversial policy forces migrants to stay in Mexico as they await their US immigration court dates.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
