Almost a decade after effectively gutting a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court is setting its sights on a different provision of the law on Tuesday in a case that could make it much more difficult for minority voters to challenge redistricting maps.

At issue is Section 2 of the historic law, which bars voting rules that result in a denial or abridgment of the right to vote on account of racial discrimination. The case marks one of the most important disputes the court will hear this term as the justices -- including Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's first Black female justice -- consider several cases with implications concerning race.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.