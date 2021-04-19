Five months after the presidential election, the Supreme Court said on Monday that it won't take up a case from several Republicans challenging changes to election rules in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
The unsigned ruling sends yet another message that the court's majority has no interest in relitigating the last election.
Before Monday, the justices had already declined several requests to dive into one of the most litigious elections in history, denying petitions from then-President Donald Trump and other Republicans seeking to overturn election result in multiple states President Joe Biden won.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
