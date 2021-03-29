Supreme Court to hear whether Republican attorney general can defend Kentucky abortion law

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide next term whether Kentucky's Republican attorney general can defend a controversial abortion-related law that had been struck down by a lower court, keeping the legal fight going.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron sought to defend the law after the state's secretary of Health and Family declined to do so.
The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals had barred Cameron from filing the appeal.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
