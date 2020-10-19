The Supreme Court said on Monday it would take up cases concerning President Donald Trump's border wall and a controversial policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico as they await hearings in the United States.

The border wall case concerns the Trump administration's attempts to transfer Pentagon funds to build additional barriers along the US-Mexico border. Lower courts have ruled that the administration doesn't have the authority to transfer $2.5 billion in funds. But in a previous order, the Supreme Court allowed the construction to continue while the appeals process plays out.

Similarly, the Supreme Court has allowed the controversial "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy that mandates that non-Mexican asylum seekers return to Mexico until their immigration proceedings in the US remain in effect pending appeals. The policy has been struck down by lower courts.

Both cases would likely be considered early next year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.