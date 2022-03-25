The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower-court opinion requiring the Navy to deploy special operations forces even though they have refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19.
The court's order means that while special operations forces -- including more than two dozen Navy SEALs -- continue to challenge the Navy's vaccine mandate on religious grounds, they will not be actively deployed or punished for their position.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
