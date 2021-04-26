Supreme Court takes up state secrets dispute involving Guantanamo detainee

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a case concerning Abu Zubaydah, an associate of Osama bin Laden, who is currently housed in Guantanamo Bay and whose lawyers are attempting to obtain classified information from former CIA contractors concerning his detention abroad.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals had rejected the US government's assertion of the state-secrets privilege over some of the information in the case, overruling the judgment of then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo regarding the potential harm to national security. The appeals court sent the case back down to the district court to examine material that may not have been privileged.

