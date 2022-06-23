wire Supreme Court strikes down NY concealed handgun law By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Jun 23, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago that places restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Music Saint Joseph Symphony members to perform free concert Business Local firefighters serving the community with new business Public Safety Man arrested after hitting police car +2 Local News 'A dear friend': Community members speak to former mayor's love of St. Joseph More Local News → 1:08 Mostly Cloudy Thursday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos Tn Exchange Montana service member's truck to be restored for mental health awareness 0:36 National Video EPAM Systems, Inc. has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for the second consecutive year. 1:14 National Video Cotton Fiber Fragments Break Down in Water
