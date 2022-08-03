The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it would hear two major cases concerning race-based affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on October 31, setting the stage for a landmark opinion that could gut precedent that allows colleges to consider a student's race when deciding which students should be admitted.

Supporters of affirmative action fear the court, bolstered by three of former President Donald Trump's appointees, could eliminate admission practices that have widely benefited Black and Hispanic students.

