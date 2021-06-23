The US Supreme Court said Wednesday that the US president can remove the head of a federal agency charged with overseeing mortgage giants Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
The court invalidated the leadership structure of the agency, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and sent a shareholder lawsuit back to the lower courts for further review.
The shareholders argued that they lost billions of dollars when the government reduced their ownership interests.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.