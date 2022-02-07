The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed a congressional map drawn by Alabama Republicans to remain in place Monday, freezing a lower court ruling that said the map likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
The lower court had ordered a new map to be drawn, which could have led to Democrats gaining another seat in the House in the fall.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent.
The justices also said they would hear arguments over the map, adding another potentially explosive issue -- concerning the scope of a key provision of the Voting Rights Act -- to the court's docket.
The court's order, the first dealing with the 2022 elections, means that the map will be used for the state's upcoming primary, and likely be in place for the entire election cycle, while the legal challenge plays out.
The order pauses an opinion by a panel of three judges that held that the Alabama map likely violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act because it only includes one district where Black voters have the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
