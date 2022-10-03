A majority of the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of the Biden administration's defense of the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to protect wetlands from pollution under the Clean Water Act on Monday, in the first session of oral arguments in the court's new term.

At the same time, however, some conservatives on the bench seemed to reject an argument from an opposing lawyer suing the federal government that would severely limit EPA's ability to regulate.

CNN's Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.

