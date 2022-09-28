After a three-month respite from last term's divisive decisions, Supreme Court justices will return to Washington on Wednesday for the first closed-door conference of the new term.

The justices have a lot to discuss, from new cases to consider, to how to re-open the court amid Covid-19 and what, if anything, there is to say about the investigation into the leak of the draft opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade.

