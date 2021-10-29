The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to block a Maine rule that requires certain health care employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
A group of unvaccinated workers argued that the vaccine mandate violated their religious liberty rights.
The court's right wing -- Justice Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito -- dissented and would have halted the mandate.
The court's move is the latest instance in which the justices have turned away a request to halt a vaccine mandate and it comes as states are grappling with the delta variant.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
