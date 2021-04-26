The Supreme Court announced Monday it will consider the scope of the Second Amendment next term in a case concerning a New York law that restricts an individual from carrying a concealed handgun in public.

It has been more than a decade since the justices have ruled on significant case concerning the right to bear arms, and it comes in the wake of several mass shootings and the Biden administration's push for enhanced gun regulations.

The court's move highlights the impact of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's presence on the newly solidified conservative court. Justice Clarence Thomas and others had been urging the justices to take up the issue, and just last term, the court declined several cases.

