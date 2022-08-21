US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that Americans can expect a decision from the Biden administration on student loans in the "next week or so" as a pause on federal student loan payments is set to expire on August 31.

With some 10 days to go, Americans have been left guessing whether President Joe Biden will extend the current moratorium or, perhaps, forgive some of their debt.

