House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on a private call with the House Democratic whip team Thursday morning, sounded very down about the prospects of a deal for a new stimulus package to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, according to two people on the call.

Pelosi repeatedly spoke of the "different values" held by Democrats and Republicans, making clear that even the latest offer from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin fell far short of what was needed to deal with her view of the scale of the current economic issues.

The California Democrat specifically cited differences over tax provisions as the reason for her current views, but made clear the broader negotiations don't appear anywhere near a positive resolution, the people said.

Pelosi's framing tracks with the criticism she's leveled at Republicans during stimulus negotiations for months -- that the Trump administration simply isn't willing to do what's necessary on the fiscal side of things to address the depth of the economic problems created by the pandemic.

Republicans say it is now up to Pelosi to counter the roughly $1.6 trillion proposal Mnuchin put on the table Wednesday, which is hundreds of billions of dollars away from the roughly $2.2 trillion plan House Democrats could vote on as soon as later Thursday.

in the meanwhile, both the White House and House Democratic leaders are struggling with internal party divisions over how to move forward in the stimulus talks.

For months, moderate Democrats in the House have been pushing their leadership to go back to the table and get a deal with the White House on stimulus rather than forging ahead with another Democratic-only package. Multiple sources familiar tell CNN that as it stands now roughly a dozen House Democrats could vote against the revised Democratic HEROES act if it is put on the floor later Thursday.

Fourteen Democratic members voted against the original HEROES Act back in the spring, arguing it was not a plan that was going to be signed by the President. House leaders are confident they'll still have the votes, but the tension underscores why Democratic leaders wanted to give talks between Pelosi and Mnuchin one more day to materialize.

Those talks are still a long way away from leading to a deal.

On the Senate side, GOP lawmakers are growing uncomfortable with reports that Mnuchin is stretching beyond $1.5 trillion in his offer to Pelosi. Multiple GOP senators told CNN that number could be a major issue, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to eventually choose if he is willing to put a bill on the floor that loses a large number of his members.

"Anything above $1 trillion would be difficult," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and an Iowa Republican. "There's a real revulsion among Republicans to going above $1 trillion and even $1 trillion is real difficult."