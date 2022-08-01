Comedian Jon Stewart and veterans' advocates on Monday called on senators to stay overnight when they return to Capitol Hill to pass a stalled bill aimed at expanding health care access for military veterans who became ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits.

"They're allowed to stay open past five," Stewart said on the US Capitol steps Monday morning, joining burn pit protesters who have remained there over the weekend as the bill remains in limbo. "So my suggestion to this Senate would be when you come back, if all the members aren't here, keep the lights on. Keep the doors open. And don't leave here tonight, until you do the right thing by these folks."

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

