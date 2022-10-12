A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the Justice Department's lawsuit against casino mogul and Republican megadonor Steve Wynn seeking an order that he register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The ruling represents is an embarrassing blow to the Justice Department, which almost never moves to use a civil lawsuit to force a FARA registration. Earlier this year, the department said this was the first time it has filed this kind of affirmative civil lawsuit in three decades.

CNN's Kara Scannell and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.