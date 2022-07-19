Steve Dettelbach sworn in to lead ATF after 7 years of acting directors

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach speaks at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters on July 19 in Washington.

 Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Former federal prosecutor Steve Dettelbach was ceremonially sworn in on Tuesday as the new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, marking the first time in seven years that the agency has a permanent, Senate-approved leader at the helm.

Dettelbach assumes control of the agency, which imposes and issues federal firearm regulations, during a surge of gun violence and mass shootings in the United States. He will also be tasked with enforcing the country's new sprawling gun legislation, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which is the most significant new federal legislation to address gun violence in decades.

CNN's Kate Sullivan and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

