The State Department on Thursday announced a reward of up to $10 million for knowledge on foreign attempts to interfere in US elections and sought information on the Internet Research Agency, a notorious Russian troll farm known for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The department singled out the IRA, its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin -- who is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- "and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in U.S. election interference."

