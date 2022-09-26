Staffers in Michigan Democratic Rep. Andy Levin's office voted unanimously Monday to form the first union for a congressional office in Capitol Hill's history, the Congressional Workers Union tweeted and Levin's office confirmed.

"Today, my staff became the very first in the 233-year history of the U.S. Congress to form a union," Levin told CNN in a statement. "I'm proud of their bravery and initiative, and I look forward to bargaining a just contract with the Congressional Workers Union."

CNN's Sarah Fortinsky, Kristin Wilson and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.