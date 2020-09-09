Spotify launched Wednesday an initiative to engage eligible US voters and to help drum up enthusiasm around the 2020 election.

The initiative, "Play Your Part," will provide resources to first-time voters such as voter registration information and guidance. The music streaming service also is using artist partnerships and platform content to inspire Spotify listeners to cast their ballot in November.

"We recognize our unique ability to use the power of audio to inspire our millions of listeners in the United States to take action by voting," Spotify said in its release.

As part of the Play Your Part initiative, Spotify is partnering with: HeadCount, an organization that runs voter registration drives at concerts; TurboVote, a voter registration resource; and BallotReady, a tool which allows voters to see what their ballot will look like ahead of the election.

The initiative is centered around Spotify's "Voter's Booth hub," a landing page that aims to provide resources about voter registration as well as information to help users make their voting plan.

The hub includes recommended podcasts with content about civic engagement, news and politics and includes a section titled "The Issues," which features curated playlists of podcasts about "speaking change," "equality and justice," "your financial future," and "climate crisis."

The hub also includes new playlists from artists to "soundtrack your vote" and "music to vote by," including playlists themed Black Lives Matter and "Latinos Unidos," as well as playlists from Seventeen Magazine and HeadCount.

According to Spotify, it has teamed up with some of its first-time and younger voters' favorite artists and influencers to encourage participation from that demographic.

Potential first-time voters will get messages to register to vote from fellow first-time voters through Spotify.

Spotify has identified potential first time voters as listeners between the ages of 18-21.

The young artists, influencers and creators include singer-songwriter Conan Gray, influencer turned singer Alaina Castillo, singer-songwriter King Princess and R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle.

"It is crucial to the fate of our future that we get out and vote," 21-year-old Gray told Spotify. "Our voices need to be heard, and together they will be! Right now, more than ever, we need to fight for the lives of the people we love, and voting is just one of the extremely impactful ways we can do that."

The push from Spotify to register and engage voters comes as many other companies and platforms have announced similar initiatives ahead of the 2020 election. Some US companies, including Patagonia, JP Morgan Chase, Lyft, Nike and Twitter are joining in a movement called "Time to Vote," which gives employees paid time off on Election Day or a day without meetings.