Spending by Donald Trump's Save America PAC surged in August to more than $6.3 million -- its highest monthly total of the year -- as the former President waged court battles over the FBI's search of his waterfront Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

More than $3.8 million of that money -- or more than $6 out of $10 spent by Trump's leadership PAC last month -- went to legal fees, according to filings Tuesday night with the Federal Election Commission. The largest legal expense was a single payment of $3 million to the trust account of a West Palm Beach, Florida, law firm.

CNN's Michael Warren and David Wright contributed to this report.

