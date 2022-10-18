A court-appointed special master expressed frustration on Tuesday with the limited information he's getting from the Justice Department and from defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump about disputes over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

"Where's the beef? I need some beef," Judge Raymond Dearie, acting as the third-party reviewer of the seized documents, said during a half-hour conference call with the attorneys from both sides.

